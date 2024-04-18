J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $200.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

JBHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.83.

Shares of JBHT opened at $168.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $160.07 and a 52 week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

