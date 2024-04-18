FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 335.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in FirstService in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 14.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $171.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.04.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). FirstService had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.86.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

