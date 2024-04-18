Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 33,000 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 407.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.07% of PGT Innovations worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGTI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

