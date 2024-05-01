G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in April

G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
G8 Education Price Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than G8 Education
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.