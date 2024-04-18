Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $54.25 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

