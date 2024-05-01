Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.279 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $77.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

