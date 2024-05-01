Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.279 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $77.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29.
About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.