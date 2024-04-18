Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,940 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 265.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $219.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.