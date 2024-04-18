Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 52 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE LHX opened at $201.40 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.54 and a 200-day moving average of $199.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

