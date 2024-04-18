Rakuten Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Roku by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Roku by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. Roku’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roku from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

