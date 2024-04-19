20,900 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Purchased by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 880,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

