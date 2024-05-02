iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) to Issue Dividend of $0.36 on May 7th

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3606 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance
EMB stock opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
