iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) to Issue Dividend of $0.36 on May 7th

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3606 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

EMB stock opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

