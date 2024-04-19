2,170 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $157.49 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.90. The company has a market cap of $292.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

