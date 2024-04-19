Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $27,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $121.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.25.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

