Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 317 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $122,597,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after acquiring an additional 901,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,356,000 after acquiring an additional 807,562 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC opened at $68.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

