4,624 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,779,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,403,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74.

Insider Activity

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.74.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

