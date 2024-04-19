Macquarie Initiates Coverage on H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Macquarie started coverage on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HTHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

H World Group Stock Performance

HTHT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,099. H World Group has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $49.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 18.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that H World Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H World Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in H World Group by 3,427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

