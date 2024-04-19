AIA Group Ltd Sells 3,683 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $130.63. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

