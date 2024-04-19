Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.87 on June 7th

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.8722 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has increased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,405 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $9,386,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

