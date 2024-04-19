Rakuten Securities Inc. Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after buying an additional 9,691,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,499,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after buying an additional 2,020,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,542,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,191,000 after buying an additional 1,685,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PTON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

