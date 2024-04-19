Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Issues Earnings Results

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 27.52%.

Harleysville Financial Price Performance

Shares of HARL opened at $21.23 on Friday. Harleysville Financial has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $77.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75.

Harleysville Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Harleysville Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

