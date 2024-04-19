ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.86.

Shares of ANSS opened at $324.50 on Monday. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.53 and a 200-day moving average of $320.00.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

