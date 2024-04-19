StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 213.59% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

