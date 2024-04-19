StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of AUMN opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $6.50.
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 213.59% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.