Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Citizens Stock Up 0.8 %

CIZN stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIZN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Citizens during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citizens by 74.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citizens by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

