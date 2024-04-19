Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Target Price at C$8.36

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities raised Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$5.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.10. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$4.56 and a 52-week high of C$8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$129.00 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4800307 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$241,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 115,226 shares of company stock valued at $696,932 over the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

