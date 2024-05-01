ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Clorox by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $6.74 on Wednesday, hitting $141.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

