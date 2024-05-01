Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 840,169 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 663.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $264,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,972,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $9.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $304.89. The company had a trading volume of 271,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $322.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.73 and a 200 day moving average of $256.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.