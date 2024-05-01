Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE APD traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $238.43. The company had a trading volume of 819,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.53 and its 200-day moving average is $254.67. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

