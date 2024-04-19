C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Bank of America

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %

CHRW opened at $69.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

