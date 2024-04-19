JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $152.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DLTR. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $122.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

