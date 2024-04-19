Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Sells £231,000 in Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.75), for a total transaction of £231,000 ($287,563.80).

TSTL stock opened at GBX 465 ($5.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £220.83 million, a PE ratio of 3,538.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 460.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 440.48. Tristel plc has a one year low of GBX 315 ($3.92) and a one year high of GBX 503.50 ($6.27).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a GBX 5.24 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Tristel’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

