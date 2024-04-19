Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,808,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,465,979. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.38. The company has a market cap of $297.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.26 and a 200 day moving average of $151.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.