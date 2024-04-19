Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of BGFV opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $196.35 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%.

Institutional Trading of Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 101.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Stories

