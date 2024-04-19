Cogeco (TSE:CGO) PT Lowered to C$106.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

CGO stock opened at C$53.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$428.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.26. Cogeco has a 12 month low of C$44.62 and a 12 month high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.99, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$751.91 million for the quarter. Cogeco had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Equities analysts expect that Cogeco will post 10.1988848 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.44%.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

