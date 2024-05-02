WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.33. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.49.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 3.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
