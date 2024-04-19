Scotiabank Lowers Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$0.90

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CJR.B. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.94.

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$0.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$100.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.69.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

