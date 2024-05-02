StockNews.com Lowers InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

InfuSystem Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $7.72 on Monday. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $164.13 million, a PE ratio of 257.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 29.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 468,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 107,001 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 17.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in InfuSystem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,807 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 124.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.