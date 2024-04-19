Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.
Cohen & Steers Trading Up 9.2 %
NYSE CNS traded up $6.10 on Friday, hitting $72.21. 1,009,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,278. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.45.
Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 42.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th.
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
