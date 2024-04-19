Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

NYSE CNS traded up $6.10 on Friday, hitting $72.21. 1,009,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,278. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $498,157.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,062.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,675.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $498,157.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,062.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,009,713. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 42.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

