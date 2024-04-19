Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.83 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.900-0.970 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:BDN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 747,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,350. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $754.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -49.18%.

BDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

