Contrasting Dakota Gold (DC) and Its Competitors

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 104 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dakota Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dakota Gold and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A -$36.45 million -5.32 Dakota Gold Competitors $7.14 billion $1.04 billion 7.43

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dakota Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.78% -36.42% Dakota Gold Competitors -85.01% -4.66% -4.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Dakota Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 1128 2456 2991 108 2.31

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 36.49%. Given Dakota Gold’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Dakota Gold rivals beat Dakota Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

