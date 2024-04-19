Zcash (ZEC) Trading Down 13.2% This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $22.66 or 0.00034912 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $369.96 million and $54.62 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00055105 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00013497 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

