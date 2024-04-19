Cormark Boosts Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Price Target to C$12.00

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Valeura Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Valeura Energy stock opened at C$5.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Valeura Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.57 and a 12-month high of C$6.10.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Valeura Energy

In related news, Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$5,520,000.00. In related news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$466,450.00. Also, Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$5,520,000.00. Company insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.