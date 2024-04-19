Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $85,618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 516.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,899,000 after purchasing an additional 536,661 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after acquiring an additional 207,366 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,206,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 437,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after acquiring an additional 155,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,304. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.51.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

