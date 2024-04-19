Critical Comparison: good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) & AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF – Get Free Report) and AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for good natured Products and AdvanSix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score good natured Products 0 0 0 0 N/A AdvanSix 0 0 2 0 3.00

AdvanSix has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.09%. Given AdvanSix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AdvanSix is more favorable than good natured Products.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.4% of AdvanSix shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of AdvanSix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares good natured Products and AdvanSix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets good natured Products N/A N/A N/A AdvanSix 3.56% 6.98% 3.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares good natured Products and AdvanSix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio good natured Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AdvanSix $1.53 billion 0.47 $54.62 million $1.90 14.12

AdvanSix has higher revenue and earnings than good natured Products.

Summary

AdvanSix beats good natured Products on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging. The company was formerly known as Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. and changed its name to good natured Products Inc. in October 2017. good natured Products Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capran, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

