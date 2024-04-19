Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXH. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 341,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 202,267 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.81.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.