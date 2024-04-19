DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DVA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.50.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.79. DaVita has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $141.54.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. DaVita’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

