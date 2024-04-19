NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.29.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $219.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.