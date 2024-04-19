Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 47,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 61,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.07. 625,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,508. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.72 and a 200 day moving average of $135.40. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.30.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

