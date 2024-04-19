Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $499,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 373,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,187,000 after buying an additional 89,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.61. 544,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,796. The company has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.05 and a 200 day moving average of $186.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $204.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

