Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,088,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1,508.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 916,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 859,420 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 433,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 430,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 237,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,782,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.64. 7,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $42.89.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.