goeasy Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $16.88 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $16.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.82. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.58 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.11.

GSY opened at C$171.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$165.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$87.00 and a 12-month high of C$180.10.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

